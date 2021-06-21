Squarespace, Inc.’s (NYSE:SQSP) Quiet Period To End on June 28th

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 28th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During Squarespace’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $63.55 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $63.98.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

