Squarespace, Inc.’s (NYSE:SQSP) Quiet Period To End on June 28th

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 28th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During Squarespace’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.
NYSE:SQSP opened at $63.55 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $63.98.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
