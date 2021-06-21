SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,169,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 669,448 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 137,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

