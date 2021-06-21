SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 380.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

