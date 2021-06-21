Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

