Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

