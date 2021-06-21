Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce sales of $226.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $230.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $906.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 16,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 61.55. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 209,199 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
