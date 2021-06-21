SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $264.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,947 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

