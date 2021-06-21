Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

