Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 44298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

