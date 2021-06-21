Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.15% from the company’s current price.

SWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

