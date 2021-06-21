Smartlands Network (SLT) One Day Volume Tops $56,393.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $56,393.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00019110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.00669580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00080312 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars.

