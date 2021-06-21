SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

