Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

