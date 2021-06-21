Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

