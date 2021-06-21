Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Acushnet by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

GOLF opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

