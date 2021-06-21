Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $434,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE SE opened at $282.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.34. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

