Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,325,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.