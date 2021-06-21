Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $126.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.