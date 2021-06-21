Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Silicon Laboratories worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.97 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.10, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.