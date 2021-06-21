Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXYAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 49,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,785. Sika has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

