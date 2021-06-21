Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $330.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.