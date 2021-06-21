SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $402,621.54 and approximately $448.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,693.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.03 or 0.05964608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.84 or 0.01495241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00412483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00133275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.00696088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00412220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00040860 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,240,056 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

