Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised International Personal Finance to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.
