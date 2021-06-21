Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised International Personal Finance to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

