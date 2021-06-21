Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.10. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

