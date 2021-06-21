ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

NOW traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.27. 28,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,560. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

