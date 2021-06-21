ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands Sells 811 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $534.75. 1,110,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.00, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

