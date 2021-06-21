Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,592 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $56.43 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

