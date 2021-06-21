Semux Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $255,458.24 and $105.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016205 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

