Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,477 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.82% of SLR Investment worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $809.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

