Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,250 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $16,742,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.