Sei Investments Co. Has $5.73 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Steven Madden worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 175.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

