Sei Investments Co. Has $5.25 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

