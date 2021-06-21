Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,909 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of UMB Financial worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

