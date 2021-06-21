Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $5.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

