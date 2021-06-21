SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $41,363.28 and $46.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About SCRIV NETWORK
SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.
SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.