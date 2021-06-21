Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

SVRA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $516,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

