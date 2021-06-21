Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

