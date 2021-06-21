Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.53 ($127.69).

SY1 stock opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €108.76. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

