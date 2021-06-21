Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Safehold were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Safehold by 2,059.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $14,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 123,566 shares of company stock worth $8,999,476. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

SAFE opened at $76.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

