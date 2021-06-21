SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $83,682.08 and approximately $110.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001621 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002474 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

