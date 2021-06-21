Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

GIII stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

