Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 916.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

