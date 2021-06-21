Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,441 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Materion worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

