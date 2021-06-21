Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 30,925 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 72.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $37.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

