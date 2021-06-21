Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 31,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,982,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

RMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

