Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,528,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. 2,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

