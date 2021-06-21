Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $365,000 Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,177,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.