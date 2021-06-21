Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 35,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rokos Capital Management LLP trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,965. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,054,253 shares of company stock worth $293,421,392. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.