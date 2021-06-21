Rokos Capital Management LLP Has $4.93 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 496,771 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 316,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,595. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

