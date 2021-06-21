Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 100,000 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,962,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NAPA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.98. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

